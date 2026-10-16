Alec Baldwin's wife turned heads with her look at a charity event in New York

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of American actor Alec Baldwin and mother of seven children, attended the DKMS Gala 2026 charity event in New York.

For the event, she chose a long dark dress with a deep V-neckline and a bright red floral pattern.

Sheer lace sleeves and a full skirt completed her evening look.

Hilaria finished the look with minimalist jewelry, dark nail polish, and eye-accentuating makeup. She left her hair down, styled in soft waves.

The DKMS Gala is an annual charity event organized by the international organization DKMS, which helps patients with blood cancer find stem cell donors. The event brings together celebrities and philanthropists to raise funds and draw attention to stem cell donation.

Earlier, well-known Ukrainian actress Natalka Denysenko spoke about a missile strike near her home. According to her, an enemy missile landed very close by; however, fortunately, neither the actress nor her family were harmed.

Ukrainian actress Natalka Denisenko, who goes by the surname Yaroshenko after her marriage, explained why she decided to stay in Ukraine during the full-scale war.

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