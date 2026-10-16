Writer, translator and journalist Barbara Gawryluk has died in Poland at the age of 69. The writer’s family said in a Facebook statement that she passed away in the morning after a long and serious illness, peacefully and surrounded by her closest relatives. This was reported by RMF24.

Author of children’s books

Barbara Gawryluk was born in Kraków in 1957. She wrote more than 20 books for children. Her works include “Dżok. The Legend of a Dog’s Loyalty,” “Zuzanka from the Pistachio House” and “Little Heroes.”

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Radio work and translations

Since 1992, Gawryluk had worked at Radio Kraków, where she hosted the original programme “Alphabet” for children and young people. She also translated children’s literature from Swedish into Polish, translating nearly 50 books by Swedish authors for children and teenagers.

As a journalist, Gawryluk promoted Swedish culture and literature, introducing Polish audiences to Swedish writers and cultural figures through radio programmes and interviews. She was a recipient of the IBBY award for promoting reading.

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