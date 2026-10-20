Ramina Eskhakhzai lost 4 kg and asked people not to comment on her figure

Interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai reported that she lost 4 kilograms and shared a “before and after” photo on Instagram. According to her, achieving this result wasn’t easy.

“I wonder if I’ll be able to maintain this weight and get into shape… Time will tell. Losing 4 kg was very difficult. I’ve experienced these changes firsthand after turning 30, when, in order to be myself, I have to work hard and make sacrifices. That’s all the information I’m ready to share for now,” Ramina wrote.

She also offered support to people struggling with eating disorders and urged them to seek professional help.

“I won’t be giving advice. Instead, I’ll offer support to those who’ve been unable to lose weight for years and are struggling with eating disorders. You’ll get through this! Psychiatrists, nutritionists, and psychologists can help you! First and foremost—a psychiatrist and treatment. There may be setbacks, and that’s normal,” the interviewee noted.

Ramina specifically asked people not to judge her appearance.

“Please don’t write me any criticism or compliments about my figure. It could trigger compulsive overeating,” she explained.

Source: social media

Ukrainian interviewer and blogger Ramina Eskhakhzai spoke about her weight loss results, the challenges of staying in shape, and weight fluctuations. Since August, the 34-year-old celebrity has managed to lose about three kilograms and, for the first time in a year and a half, see the number 57 on the scale. At the same time, she admitted that due to these difficulties, she even considered weight-loss injections but ultimately decided against it.

Earlier, blogger and interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai reported that she faced racist insults while going through passport control at the Polish border.

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