A Dolce & Gabbana suit and Louboutin shoes — Melania Trump's latest look

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, along with Donald Trump, attended the signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. The document concerns the creation of an office dedicated to women’s health. For the occasion, Melania chose a understated yet striking look from the Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana. Her outfit consisted of a wool suit featuring a fitted jacket and a midi skirt. This silhouette flattered the First Lady’s figure, while the classic cut gave the look a formal air. Melania accessorized the suit with water snake leather pumps by Christian Louboutin.

The First Lady’s look attracted attention on social media. Dolce & Gabbana is often chosen for official appearances thanks to its recognizable silhouette and classic style. At the same time, the Christian Louboutin shoes served as a striking addition to the suit and completed the look.

What Happened Between Donald and Melania Trump

Interest in the First Lady’s appearance intensified after a video from that same ceremony went viral. While signing the document, Donald Trump handed his wife the pen so she could sign it as well. At that moment, the president said, “I don’t even know if her signature means anything.”

Melania replied to her husband, “Your signature is the most important one.” After that, Donald watched closely as his wife signed the document, then remarked that her signature looked like his own. The First Lady replied briefly: “Yes, I copy everything.” This exchange caught the attention of social media users, and the video began to spread widely online.

Why the video is being discussed online

The clip from the ceremony sparked discussion due to the tone of the conversation between the U.S. president and his wife. Some users took Donald Trump’s words as a poor joke, while others focused on Melania’s response. At the same time, the video clip itself does not provide grounds for drawing conclusions about the couple’s relationship outside the context of this event.

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After the ceremony, attention focused not only on Melania’s reaction but also on her outfit. The First Lady’s public appearances regularly become the subject of fashion coverage, as her outfits often combine well-known brands, clean silhouettes, and understated colors. This time, Melania chose a classic Dolce & Gabbana suit and Christian Louboutin shoes. Her appearance took place amid discussions about a video involving the White House, though there is no confirmation that her choice of clothing was related to that incident. Photos of the event have been shared online.