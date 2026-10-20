Filming has begun in Kyiv on the comedy “Chasing Two Hares: The ’90s.” The title references a well-known work, but the creators emphasize that viewers will see not a retelling of the old story, but a new plot set against the backdrop of Kyiv in the second half of the 1990s. The film is set in 1997. At the center of the story is Slava Khvostov, a small-time con artist who is deep in debt. He owes money not only to gangsters but also to the influential lawmaker Ivan Ivanovich. To get out of this trap, he decides to marry a wealthy heiress, Ilona Sirkova.

However, there’s one problem with his plan. Slava has already publicly promised to marry Galya. Now he’ll have to find a way out so he doesn’t lose his chance to solve his financial problems while also avoiding derailing his own plans. The creators promise a comedic story about money, relationships, and attempts to have it all at once. And the atmosphere of Kyiv in 1997 will be an important part of the plot.

Why This Isn’t a Remake of the Cult Classic Comedy

Despite the familiar title, the new film will not repeat the plot of the classic movie *Chasing Two Hares*. It is a modern reimagining of the well-known story and the 1990s era itself.

Andriy Osipov, head of the Ukrainian State Film Agency, noted that a large Ukrainian team is working on the project. According to him, the creators aim not simply to capitalize on a familiar title, but to offer viewers their own story. “This story is not so much a sequel as a modern reimagining of the cult film *Chasing Two Hares* and the 1990s themselves. It’s a comedy by the brilliant director Arkady Nepitalyuk, backed by a large Ukrainian team,” said Osipov.

He also joked that the film’s creators, like their characters, are trying to chase two rabbits at once—both in the title and in their work on the film. In his opinion, the team has every chance of capturing viewers’ interest.

Who’s Working on the Film

Arkady Nepitalyuk is directing the film. The screenplay was written by Lyudmila Tymoshenko and Arkady Nepitalyuk. The cast includes well-known Ukrainian actors. The lead and supporting roles will be played by:

Oleksiy Hnatkovsky;

Karolina Mruga;

Olena Khokhlatkina;

Rimma Zyubina;

Serhiy Detiuk;

Ivan Sharan;

Maria Krasnoshchok;

Sofia Leshishak;

Mykhailo Matyukhin;

Roman Yasinovsky;

Oleksandr Yarema;

Lesya Samayeva;

Olena Uzlyuk and other actors.

Before filming began, the crew performed a traditional film ritual—smashing a plate bearing the names of the project participants. This custom symbolizes the start of work on the film and wishes for a successful shoot.

The film is being shot without waiting for funding

According to Andriy Osipov, the project won this year’s “Tysiachovesna” program and began production without waiting for funding. He emphasized that making a Ukrainian film during a full-scale war requires significant effort from the entire team. This involves not only creative work but also finding solutions under difficult conditions, organizing the filming process, and demonstrating resilience.

“Any film made during a war is a complex collaborative effort that requires true courage, extraordinary ingenuity, and remarkable perseverance,” noted the head of the State Film Agency. Osipov also assured that the Ministry of Culture and the State Film Agency of Ukraine will support the team during the film’s production and its subsequent theatrical release.

When to Expect the Premiere

No exact dates have yet been announced for the completion of filming or the premiere of *Chasing Two Hares: The ’90s*. Nor has it been announced when the film will be released in Ukrainian theaters.

It is known that viewers will see a standalone story set in Kyiv in 1997. It will combine a comedic plot about a con artist trying to get out of debt with a reimagining of the atmosphere of the 1990s. As more information about the film becomes available—including the premiere date—we will provide updates.