The Ukrainian military action film “Killhouse” helped mobilize at least 20 people into the military.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna during an event organized by the European Business Association in Kyiv.

According to her, the film received partial state funding, but the majority of the budget was provided by businesses and partners. Berezhna also called on entrepreneurs to more actively support Ukrainian cinema and contemporary cultural content.

The premiere of the film, directed by Lyubomyr Levytskyi, took place in April 2026.

Ukrainian actor Denys Kapustin, known for his role in the film “Killhouse,” has joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, the actor serves as an operator of heavy bomber drones, which he uses to strike positions held by Russian occupiers and supply Ukrainian infantry with necessary equipment.

The Ukrainian action thriller “Killhouse,” directed by Lyubomyr Levytskyi, continues its successful run in theaters. The film has already grossed 43 million hryvnias and been seen by over 222,000 viewers. This is one of the best results among Ukrainian feature films in recent years.

The talented Ukrainian director Lyubomyr Levytskyi, who recently unveiled the first teaser for his new suspenseful action-thriller “KILLHOUSE,” decided to decline state funding for the film, despite winning the 19th State Film Agency competition. This bold move set an example of conscious support for the country at a time when every resource must be directed toward a shared victory.

Read us on