People's Artist of Ukraine Fedir Stryhun was admitted to the hospital following surgery

Fedir Stryhun, a renowned Ukrainian actor, director, academician, professor, and People’s Artist of Ukraine, is in the hospital following surgery. The surgery was successful, but the artist’s family needs financial assistance to cover the costs of treatment and subsequent rehabilitation.

Nazar Stryhun said that his father underwent surgery. According to him, the procedure was successful, but the medical costs were significant, and the actor now faces a long recovery period.

“Friends, we sincerely thank each and every one of you for your prayers, kind words, and support! The surgery is behind us. The doctors did a brilliant job—for which we owe them our deepest gratitude—and your sincere prayers truly gave us all strength and encouragement.

However, the cost of the necessary surgical procedure and materials turned out to be quite substantial, and a long road of postoperative recovery lies ahead, which will require significant resources.

“We have never asked for this kind of help, even during the most difficult times for our family, but now we realize that it will be very difficult to cover all the expenses on our own,” wrote Nazar Stryhun.

The National Union of Theater Artists of Ukraine has also joined the fundraising effort, calling on colleagues and all concerned citizens to help Fedir Stryhun.

The union highlighted the artist’s significant contribution to Ukrainian theater and called on people to support him during his treatment and recovery.

“We ask the theater community and all concerned individuals to support Fedir Mykolayovych. We know how many people appreciate his talent, his many years of work, and his contribution to Ukrainian theater. Today, more than ever, he needs our support. Every contribution counts. If you are unable to contribute financially, please help spread the word about the fundraiser,” the post reads.

Fedir Stryhun’s family is asking people to contribute to the fundraiser to cover the costs of the actor’s surgery, treatment, and post-operative rehabilitation. You can help by donating or by sharing information about the fundraiser.

This was announced by the actor’s son, Nazar Stryhun, on Facebook.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Natalia Buchynska reported health issues that have forced her to cancel and reschedule her upcoming concerts. The singer of the hit “Zhorzhiny” said that she recently took a hard fall, lost consciousness, and broke her ribs. She is currently recovering.

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