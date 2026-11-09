Theater and film actor Igor Tetruev has died

Igor Tetruev, deputy director and artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Puppet Theater “Castle on the Mountain,” as well as a theater and film actor, has passed away. The artist died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71 years old.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing today of our dear colleague, a wonderful person, and a true friend: Igor Oleksandrovych Tetruev. Igor Oleksandrovych was an integral part of our theater family. He was a person we sincerely valued and respected, someone we could always count on,” the theater’s statement reads.

Colleagues remember the actor as a consummate professional, a kind and devoted person who was an important part of the troupe.

“It is difficult to find the words to convey the pain of this loss. Today, our Castle has lost not just a colleague, but a dear friend who was part of its life and history. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, family, loved ones, and everyone who knew and loved Igor Oleksandrovych. May his memory live on. He will forever remain in our hearts,” the theater stated.

The location and time of Igor Tetruev’s funeral will be announced later.

It is known that the actor had been battling cancer. His colleagues supported him during his treatment and helped his family raise funds for medical care.

The theater announced Igor Tetruev’s death.

Earlier, Soviet actress Lydia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina died in Russia at the age of 88. Her daughter announced her death on November 7.

Former “Karpaty” Lviv soccer player Edward Anyamke died suddenly at the age of 49. The Nigerian player was the second African player in the club’s history.

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