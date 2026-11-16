The show "Everybody Dances" is returning after a 10-year hiatus

The new season will premiere on December 18, 2026, on the SWEET.TV platform.

Dasha Kvitkova and Roman Mishcheryakov will host the show. The judging panel includes Nadiya Dorofeeva, Maksym Orobets, Ruslan Makhov, and Marina Kushchova.

Contestants will go through auditions and a training camp, after which the best will compete in live shows. The winner will receive 500,000 hryvnias.

Source: SWEET.TV

Earlier, Kateryna Doicheva, a contestant on the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” and known by her stage name DOICHEVA, released her debut song dedicated to her time on the show. The artist turned her emotions following the end of her relationship with the show’s lead, Vyacheslav Kravtsov, into a reggaeton-style dance track.

A former contestant on the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” Inna Miller, who works as a cosmetologist, reacted emotionally to the end of her time on the show with basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

As a reminder, the internet was abuzz with the leak of photos of the contestants from the new season of “The Bachelor.”

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