The soundtrack Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. It is the first video game soundtrack to debut atop this ranking, Rolling Stone reports.

165,000 units in a week

The album was released on November 20 simultaneously with the game and reportedly earned 165,000 units in its first week. The 34-track release includes original songs by Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, Jennie, Arca, Morgan Wallen, Keith Richards, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso and Rauw Alejandro.

The game also features several radio stations hosted by Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Burna Boy and other artists.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Success of the game’s main theme

The game’s main track, Flower In a Hurricane, performed by Justice, Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, topped Spotify’s global chart last week with 5 million streams. For King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, this marked their first entry on the Hot 100.

After appearing in the game, Carly Rae Jepsen’s Run Away With Me, released 11 years ago, increased its streams by 288%. A deluxe version of the soundtrack featuring 23 new original songs is set to be released on December 11.

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