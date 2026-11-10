On Wednesday, November 11, certain regions of Ukraine will experience hourly power outages throughout the day.

Power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers, while all other consumer categories will be subject to hourly power outages ranging from 1.5 to 4 cycles.

Ukrenergo explained that the restrictions are due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid. Power companies continue to repair damaged equipment and networks.

Current schedules can be checked on the official websites of regional power companies.

Source: Ukrenergo

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack, Russian terrorists struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

Energy workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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