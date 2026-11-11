On November 12, Ukraine will experience rolling blackouts

On Thursday, November 12, power restrictions will be in effect around the clock in some regions of Ukraine.

Power restriction schedules will be in effect for industrial consumers, while all other consumer categories will experience hourly power outages ranging from one to three intervals.

The restrictions are due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Source: Ukrenergo

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack, Russian terrorists struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

Energy workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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