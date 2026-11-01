The Qatari liquefied natural gas carrier Al Mayeda was struck by unidentified objects while passing through Gulf waters on Friday evening. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Qatar Gas Transport Company, also known as Nakilat. The company reported the incident on Sunday.

Crew unharmed

In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange, Nakilat said that none of the crew members were injured. The company also stated that the incident had no impact on the environment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nakilat said that following the incident, the vessel remains in a safe condition and fit for operation. The company identified Al Mayeda as the vessel involved in the incident.

Assessing the consequences

The company said it is assessing the consequences of the incident and maintaining direct contact with the relevant maritime security authorities in the region. Nakilat also said it continues to closely monitor the situation.

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