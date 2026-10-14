Estonia is keeping operational a gas pipeline in Võru County that the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — can use as a backup route for gas supplies to Kaliningrad Oblast. According to ERR News, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said he wants to initiate the decommissioning of this infrastructure.

Backup route through the Baltic states

According to Eesti Ekspress, the 22-kilometer section consists of two pipes, each 70 centimeters in diameter. It runs from Russia through southeastern Estonia to Latvia and then through Lithuania. The section belongs to Elering, Estonia’s electricity and gas transmission system operator.

Under the current agreement, Russia uses the pipeline as a backup route in case the direct gas pipeline through Lithuania or the floating terminal in Kaliningrad Oblast are not operational. The gas is needed to run power plants in Kaliningrad Oblast, which became an energy island after the Baltic states disconnected from the electricity grid shared with Russia.

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Possible halt to transit

In July 2023, half a terawatt-hour of Russian natural gas passed through Luhamaa — approximately 15% of Estonia’s annual consumption. Another half a terawatt-hour of Russian gas was transported through Estonia in the autumn of 2024.

Michal said he would instruct Minister of Energy and Environment Erkki Keldo to reach an agreement with Latvia, where the shut-off valve is located, so that this connection would no longer be opened for transit. If no agreement is reached, Estonia may impose national sanctions to ban transit.

Gas is currently not being supplied to Kaliningrad Oblast via this route, but Russia can still reserve capacity. Estonia banned imports of Russian gas in the autumn of 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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