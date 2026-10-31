Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Saudi Aramco has raised its official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for November by 5.9–6.8%. The Hindu reported the price revision, citing traders.

LPG demand and supply

Traders linked Saudi Aramco’s decision to seasonally higher demand and limited LPG supply on global markets. This concerns the company’s official selling prices set for November.

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Sonatrach prices

Algerian company Sonatrach also raised its official LPG selling prices for November. According to traders, prices increased by 23–40%.

Saudi Aramco’s official prices are used as a benchmark in contracts for LPG supplies from West Asia to the Asia-Pacific region. The increase ranges cited by traders for Sonatrach are higher than those for Saudi Aramco. Information about the price changes was released on October 30, 2026.

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