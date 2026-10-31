China has launched a disciplinary and supervisory investigation into 75-year-old Fu Chengyu, the former chairman of Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). According to the South China Morning Post, the official is being investigated over suspected serious violations of discipline and the law — wording typically used in China in corruption cases.

Investigation by oversight bodies

The Communist Party of China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission are conducting a disciplinary inspection and supervisory investigation into Fu. According to SCMP, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported this, citing a notice on the commission’s website.

The announcement of the investigation came several days after the conclusion of the fifth plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, where attention was paid to discipline and the fight against corruption. Fu became another senior official to face an investigation after leaving public office.

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Career in the oil industry

Fu Chengyu worked in China’s oil industry for more than three decades. He joined CNOOC in 1982, when the company was founded, and oversaw joint ventures with major foreign oil companies.

In the 1990s, Fu headed the operations of the state-owned energy conglomerate in the South China Sea. In 2003, he became chairman and chief executive officer of CNOOC, and in 2011 he took charge of Sinopec and the company’s party organization. After retiring in 2015, he was a member of the standing committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

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