On November 1, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine

On Sunday, November 1, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect in several regions of Ukraine. These restrictions will apply to both residential and industrial consumers.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly power outages for all categories of consumers will last from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The restrictions will range from 1.5 to 2.5 stages.

For industrial consumers, power restriction schedules will be in effect during the same period.

The restrictions were introduced due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo emphasizes that the situation may change. Residents are advised to check the official websites of their regional power companies for the latest outage schedules.

Source: Ukrenergo

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, causing power and water outages in many areas of the capital.

On Saturday, October 31, some Kyiv residents may be without electricity for most of the day. For certain groups, the schedules provide for only up to two hours of electricity during the day.

On the evening of October 30, Kyiv experienced water supply disruptions due to power outages at several critical infrastructure facilities resulting from the Russian strike. Water pressure in the city’s water supply system has dropped, causing intermittent water service. Utility workers are already working to restore power.

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