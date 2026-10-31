The UK government approved the development of the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea on 21 October. The field is located approximately 240 km east of Aberdeen, Scotland, and is owned by Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor. As OilPrice reports, the decision was made after several years of legal disputes and political uncertainty.

Court proceedings and new approval

British authorities first approved the project in 2022, but it was challenged in the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland. A judge ruled that the operators must include carbon emissions from burning the extracted oil and gas in the environmental impact assessment. The environmental approval was subsequently withdrawn, and the project remained in an uncertain status for several years.

Jackdaw’s operators submitted new applications for environmental approval this year. The prime minister said that developing the field would help preserve hundreds of jobs and provide heating for millions of households in winter. Supporters of the project also believe that domestic gas production could reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

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Disputes over jobs and climate

According to Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh, Jackdaw will create 27 jobs and preserve another 273. Adura commissioned a study estimating that abandoning Jackdaw and other North Sea developments could cost the British economy almost £10.8 billion over the next decade.

Environmental group Uplift says the field will meet around 2% of the UK’s gas demand for approximately ten years. At the same time, government estimates suggest that at peak production, Jackdaw could increase domestic gas output by about 6%. Uplift representatives stress that these figures will not eliminate the overall decline in employment in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

A decision on the much larger Rosebank oil field has not yet been made. In mid-October, sources told The Guardian that Fahnbulleh was leaning toward refusing approval for Rosebank. According to her, Jackdaw is a gas project for the domestic market, while Rosebank is primarily aimed at oil exports, so each application should be assessed separately in light of the country’s climate commitments.

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