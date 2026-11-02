Throughout October, DTEK energy workers restored power to more than 6.7 million households in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions that had been left without electricity due to Russian shelling.

During this period, specialists fully or partially restored power to more than 2,200 communities.

The largest number of restorations was recorded in Kyiv, where power was restored to over 2 million households. In the Donetsk region, power was restored to 1.47 million households, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region, to 1.42 million.

In Kyiv Oblast, power was restored to nearly one million households, and in Odesa Oblast—to 812,800.

The company noted that repair crews continue to work even in regions where active hostilities are taking place. Network restoration begins immediately after receiving permission from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service.

Source: DTEK

On the night of October 31, Russian troops launched another attack on energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes caused serious damage to equipment, particularly at two facilities operated by DTEK’s “Dniprovski Electric Networks.”

From October 19 to 25, DTEK specialists restored power to more than 1.2 million households in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without power due to enemy shelling. In total, during this period, power utility workers fully or partially restored power to residents of nearly 800 settlements.

On the night of October 25, a Russian drone attacked one of DTEK Energo’s coal mining facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The drone struck a truck carrying company employee Vitaliy Shcherbina. The man was killed while performing his duties.

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