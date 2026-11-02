DTEK Restored Power to 820,000 Households in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

As of the evening of November 2, utility workers had restored power to 820,000 households in the Dnipropetrovsk region following massive Russian attacks.

DTEK reported that since October 29, Russian troops have been actively attacking the region’s energy infrastructure. Over the weekend alone, seven of the company’s energy facilities came under attack, with one of them targeted twice in a row.

Currently, most settlements in the region have power again. However, emergency power outages continue in the Pavlohrad district.

Source: DTEK

On the night of October 31, Russian troops again attacked energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes caused serious damage to equipment, particularly at two facilities operated by DTEK’s “Dniprovski Electric Networks.”

From October 19 to 25, DTEK specialists restored power to more than 1.2 million households in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions, which had been left without power due to enemy shelling. In total, during this period, energy workers fully or partially restored power to residents of nearly 800 settlements.

On the night of October 25, a Russian drone attacked one of DTEK Energo’s coal mining facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The drone struck a truck carrying company employee Vitaliy Shcherbina. The man was killed while performing his duties.

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