In Poland, household electricity prices in the first half of 2026 were the second highest in the European Union after adjustment for purchasing power. According to Eurostat, the figure was 41.12 purchasing power standards (PPS) per 100 kWh, Notes from Poland reports.

Prices in nominal terms

In nominal terms, Polish households paid €29.99 per 100 kWh. This was the seventh-highest figure among the EU's 27 member states and above the bloc's average of €28.32. The highest nominal prices were recorded in Ireland at €38.71 per 100 kWh, Germany at €36.18 and Belgium at €35.75.

After taking differences in the cost of living into account, only Romania, with a figure of 46.89 PPS per 100 kWh, ranked above Poland. The lowest prices under this criterion were in Malta at 13.75 PPS, Hungary at 14.7 PPS and Luxembourg at 15.47 PPS.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Growth and bill structure

In the first half of 2026, prices in Poland converted into PPS rose by 10.7% compared with the second half of 2025. This was the second-fastest increase in the EU after Finland. Compared with the first half of 2025, the figure rose by 17.6%, the fourth-highest result in the European Union.

Taxes and levies accounted for 39% of the final electricity price for Polish households, the largest share in the EU. By comparison, it was 23.6% in Germany, while the EU average was 18.6%. Without taxes and levies, the nominal electricity price in Poland would have been slightly below €16 per 100 kWh, while the EU average was €20.27.

Among the reasons for the high costs, the publication cites Poland's dependence on coal: last year, it provided slightly more than half of the country's electricity generation. Almost all coal for Polish power plants is mined domestically, and burning it entails emissions costs under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Read us on