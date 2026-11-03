In Lebanon, the Ministry of Energy and Water has begun cutting electricity supplies to about 100 state institutions with overdue bill payments. The decision took effect on Monday, Al Jazeera reports, citing local media.

Minister’s dispute with the government

The move marked another escalation in the conflict between Energy Minister Joe Saddi and the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Saddi is boycotting cabinet meetings, saying that the government is not responding to his demands to increase electricity supplies, reduce the burden of fuel costs and settle debts owed to the state electricity company.

The minister, who is a member of the Lebanese Forces party, announced at the beginning of October that he would boycott government meetings. Last Thursday, three colleagues from his party joined him. Sami Zoughaib, an economist and research manager at the The Policy Initiative think tank, called the boycott a political move intended to prevent a loss of public support.

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Prolonged energy crisis

Lebanon has suffered from power outages for years, and following the economic and banking crisis of 2019, state electricity supplies sharply declined. In Beirut, state electricity had previously been available for about 21 hours a day, but in recent years it has been supplied for only two to four hours, while on some days there is no electricity at all.

Experts link the crisis to aging infrastructure, expensive diesel fuel and corruption in the energy sector. The World Bank forecasts that annual inflation in Lebanon will stand at 17.5% this year. Qatar has confirmed plans for an energy partnership with Lebanon, including a solar project. Reuters also reported that Doha offered to build two power plants within three years and conclude a 20-year agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas.

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