Tesla has launched the Heat Pump Optimization feature in Europe for Powerwall 3 and three-phase Powerwall 3P home energy storage systems. It makes it possible to send a compatible heat pump a signal for an enhanced operating mode in order to store surplus solar or low-cost electricity as hot water, Electrek reports.

The feature analyzes solar electricity production and electricity prices throughout the day. The heat pump receives one of two signals: normal mode or enhanced heating. In the latter case, it heats water beyond the household's current needs, usually in a hot water tank or buffer tank. This heat reserve can then be used during hours with higher tariffs, when the pump will operate less.

Operation depends on the Powerwall mode

In Self-Powered mode, the system activates enhanced heating only when surplus solar energy remains after covering the household's other needs. In Savings mode, this can occur both when solar generation is available and during the period of the lowest grid electricity price, determined by a 24-hour tariff forecast.

The feature works through the SG-Ready standard, introduced by the German Heat Pump Association in 2012. It provides for a wired connection through relay contacts rather than cloud integration with heat pump manufacturers. Tesla uses two recommendation modes: normal and enhanced.

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Requirements and limitations

Using Heat Pump Optimization requires a Powerwall 3 or Powerwall 3P with firmware version 26.26 or later, an SG-Ready-certified heat pump with an available SG-2 contact, and Tesla app version 4.59.1 or later. The equipment must be physically connected and configured by a Tesla-certified installer.

Powerwall signals are advisory, so the heat pump's thermostat settings may alter them. Each signal must last at least 10 minutes in accordance with SG-Ready requirements. During a power outage, the system returns to normal mode so that the Powerwall can supply backup loads.

According to the publication's calculation, a 300-liter tank with water heated by an additional 30°C can store approximately 10.5 kWh of thermal energy. With a heat pump coefficient of performance of COP 3, this requires about 3.5 kWh of electricity.

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