In parts of Dnipro, power may not be restored until November 2

The Telegram channel “Dnipro Avariyka” has released a preliminary forecast regarding when power will be restored. Emergency repair work is ongoing.

Residents of Diivka, Sukhachivka, Parus, Pokrovskyi, Krasnopillia, as well as areas near Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Avenue and part of Nauky Avenue, remain without power.

Overnight, Russian troops launched another attack on energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to DTEK, the equipment sustained serious damage, particularly at one facility where restoration efforts following a previous attack had taken nearly two days.

The situation in Kyiv also remains challenging. In some districts, only one and a half hours of electricity supply are forecast for the day. DTEK attributed this to new strikes on energy infrastructure, the effects of which compounded damage from previous attacks that had not yet been repaired.

Source: “Dnipro Avariyka,” DTEK

In Dnipro, on October 30, even the emergency power outage schedules are not in effect. The reason is new Russian strikes on the region’s energy infrastructure: Ukrenergo’s main power grids and one of DTEK’s facilities have been damaged. Currently, utility workers are working to restore power, prioritizing the restoration of power to water and sewer facilities.

Earlier, power was restored to some consumers in Dnipro, but more than 200,000 remain without power.

Prior to this, power had been cut off on both banks of the Dnipro River due to a Russian attack.

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