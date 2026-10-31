OGDCL profit in Pakistan rises 52.7% to Rs58.5bn — Dawn

In Pakistan, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) increased its net profit after tax by 52.7% in the first quarter of the 2026–27 financial year, to Rs58.5 billion. Dawn reports.

Revenue and profit growth

The company’s net sales revenue increased by 38% year on year, from Rs96.2 billion to Rs132.4 billion. Earnings per share rose from Rs8.91 to Rs13.60.

OGDCL attributed the improved results to higher oil and gas production volumes, as well as higher realized prices. At the same time, forced production curtailment and the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar partly offset this positive effect.

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Record dividends

The board of directors of the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration and production company announced an interim cash dividend of Rs5 per share. This is OGDCL’s largest first-quarter payout: a year earlier, it stood at Rs3.50 per share.

Collection of payments on billed invoices reached 100% in the reporting quarter. The company also said it transferred Rs82 billion to the national treasury in taxes, dividends, royalties and levies. According to its estimate, its own oil and gas production made it possible to replace imports and save about $1.32 billion in foreign currency.

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