Poland to raise maximum gasoline price from October 13 — RMF24

In Poland, the energy minister has set maximum fuel prices that will apply on Tuesday, October 13. A liter of A-95 gasoline may cost no more than 7.06 zlotys, A-98 gasoline up to 7.95 zlotys, and diesel fuel up to 8.02 zlotys. RMF24 reports.

New maximum prices

As of October 12, the maximum price for a liter of A-95 gasoline was 6.97 zlotys, A-98 gasoline 7.85 zlotys, and diesel fuel 8.06 zlotys. Thus, the following day, drivers of gasoline-powered cars will pay more, while the maximum permitted price of diesel will decrease slightly.

Failure to comply with the established maximum fuel prices may result in a fine of up to 1 million zlotys.

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Price restriction program

The announcement of maximum prices is part of the third stage of the “Lower Fuel Prices” package (CPN), which is intended to curb the rise in fuel prices at filling stations. The package was launched after part of the provisions of the law on the windfall profits tax on fuel companies entered into force.

The president signed this law and simultaneously referred it to the Constitutional Tribunal for subsequent review. The CPN package is scheduled to remain in effect until the end of the year.

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