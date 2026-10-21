The European Commission has reported that gas reserves in EU countries are currently below the historical average. At the same time, the European Union is not currently facing a supply security problem, despite the prospect of a difficult winter, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said in Brussels, Belgium.

Monitoring gas reserves

The European Commission is closely monitoring gas levels in storage facilities and holding coordination meetings with member states more frequently to assess the situation across the bloc. According to Itkonen, the issue of gas reserves was also discussed at last week's European Council summit.

The spokesperson noted that the crisis in the Middle East is affecting energy prices, which is also impacting EU gas reserve levels.

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Possible strategic reserves

Itkonen also noted that the EU does not have legislatively mandatory strategic gas reserves. According to her, the European Union may begin discussions on creating such reserves.

As Anadolu Agency reports, disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are complicating the replenishment of European reserves. Reduced supplies of liquefied natural gas from the Middle East are also increasing tensions in the global market.

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