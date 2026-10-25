Residents of Zaria in Nigeria’s Kaduna State said the temporary reduction in petrol prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) filling stations has done little to ease their expenses. According to Premium Times Nigeria, drivers, motorcycle and tricycle operators, as well as traders, complain about high transport costs, food prices and low purchasing power.

Hamis Sani, chairman of the car wash cooperative, said the price of a litre of petrol at NNPC stations had fallen from 1,423 to 1,379 naira. At the same time, drivers and motorcycle and tricycle operators consider the reduction insufficient for their daily work. Commercial driver Danlami Garba-Dan Kabo said he had not felt any significant benefit even after refuelling at the NNPC station in Dakatsalle.

Different prices at filling stations

The publication’s journalists checked prices at several filling stations in Zaria and recorded differences. At the former NNPC station near Danmagaji market, now operated by Eterna, petrol was sold for 1,410 naira per litre. At the Shafa filling station near the Kwangila flyover, the price was 1,430 naira per litre.

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At the NNPC station in Randa-Kano, petrol cost 1,379 naira per litre, while at the station in the Silver area of Samaru it was 1,414 naira. An employee of the latter station said that the price reduction initiative had not yet been fully implemented there. Samuel Omata, manager of the NNPC station in the PZ area, said that from October 8, customers could receive a 66-naira discount per litre through the NNPC app and payment from an e-wallet.

Temporary measure

According to the publication, the federal government announced that NNPC Retail would sell petrol for 30 days without its own retail margin — at cost price — to mitigate the effects of rising global prices for oil and petroleum products. Traders in Zaria noted that expensive petrol affects the cost of goods and demand. A seller at Sabon-Kasuwa market said the price of a unit of parboiled rice, which was 450–500 naira five years ago, later rose to 7,500 naira, then fell to 3,500 naira, and recently climbed again to 4,500 naira.

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