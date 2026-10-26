Myanmar disguised Iranian jet fuel as diesel — Jerusalem Post

In Myanmar, shipments of Iranian jet fuel were declared as diesel. According to Reuters reporting published by the Jerusalem Post, in December 2025 the US-sanctioned tanker Reef arrived in Myanmar’s waters with about 113,000 barrels of fuel.

Myanmar energy broker Dynamic Wave signed a $15.8 million contract with Thai company Tawan-Oil Trading to supply purportedly South African diesel. UN and Vortexa data recorded no trade in such fuel between South Africa and Myanmar in 2025. Reuters, citing shipping records, satellite imagery and SynMax Intelligence analysis, reported that Reef delivered jet fuel from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

In 2023, the United States imposed targeted sanctions on Myanmar’s jet fuel sector. Buyers of Iranian oil and fuel may also face broad US sanctions.

Regulator documents

Several days before Reef’s arrival, Myanmar’s currency regulator told a Dynamic Wave client that it would issue import documents listing the cargo as diesel rather than jet fuel. Reuters reviewed a copy of the regulator’s letter dated November 30, provided to the agency by the organization Justice for Myanmar. The document did not explain the reason for this labeling.

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The letter also authorized Dynamic Wave and National Energy Prime Aviation Services Company to pay Tawan for the shipment. National Energy Prime Aviation Services Company is partly owned by Myanmar’s military-backed government. Dynamic Wave, its client, representatives of Myanmar’s military government, the currency regulator and Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the shipment.

Previous shipment

In May 2025, Dynamic Wave signed another contract with Tawan for 202,000 barrels of purportedly South African diesel worth $26 million. The terms provided for funds to be transferred to Tawan’s account at Siam Commercial Bank. According to Reuters, the bill of lading contained discrepancies: the fuel density matched jet fuel specifications, while the price was more than 50% above the global diesel benchmark.

On June 17, 2025, the tanker Noble entered Yangon carrying just under 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for Dynamic Wave. SynMax Intelligence determined from satellite imagery that the cargo had also been loaded in Bandar Abbas. During the voyage, Noble transmitted signals indicating the port of Chittagong in Bangladesh as its destination. According to Reuters, Iran was the main supplier of jet fuel to Myanmar’s military from October 2024 to December 2025.

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