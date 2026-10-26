Singapore has launched three programmes to build local expertise in nuclear energy and assess the suitability of advanced nuclear technologies for electricity generation. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry and Singapore's Energy Market Authority.

The initiatives were unveiled on Oct 26, the first day of Singapore International Energy Week. The authorities stressed that the country has not yet made a decision on using nuclear energy, but considers it necessary to develop competencies in the governance, licensing, regulation and safety of civilian nuclear energy.

Three training tracks

The first programme, the Singapore Nuclear Manpower Development Programme, provides for partnerships between Singapore government agencies and leading international nuclear organisations. Officials will be able to gain practical experience in technology assessment, project development, licensing and regulatory mechanisms.

At the initial stage, the Energy Market Authority plans to sign partnership agreements with Canada's AtkinsRéalis, China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas and US-based X-energy. The programme is to begin next year and gradually expand over the following years.

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The second initiative, the Nuclear Manpower Development Programme (Industry), is aimed at Singaporean companies. Their employees will take part in training and internships with international partners so that they can develop their companies' nuclear strategies and participate in commercial opportunities abroad.

Preparing for international assessment

The third programme, the Singapore Future Energy Fellowship, envisages engaging international energy experts to advise on the country's long-term energy strategy, including low-carbon technologies. The first group of nuclear energy specialists is to be appointed this year to prepare Singapore for the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission.

This mission is intended to help assess the country's ability to make an informed decision on the possible deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Tan See Leng also said that the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University are working on a joint master's programme in nuclear engineering, which is planned to launch next year.

In addition, the Energy Market Authority and the International Atomic Energy Agency announced the first IAEA@SIEW forum. Policymakers, regulators, industry representatives, financiers and experts will discuss the conditions for the safe and responsible development of nuclear energy in ASEAN countries and the wider region.

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