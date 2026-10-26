LPG sold for 600 rupees per kg in Rawalpindi and Islamabad — Dawn

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Pakistan, residents have begun using firewood and coal for cooking due to limited natural gas supplies and a sharp increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). As Dawn reports, LPG is being sold for 600 Pakistani rupees per kilogram, while the regulator-set price is 279 rupees.

Gas supplied on a schedule

Representatives of Sui Natural Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) stated that the company has introduced a natural gas supply schedule for breakfast, lunch and dinner times. A Rawalpindi resident told the publication that gas is available from 7:00 to 9:00, from 12:00 to 14:00, and from 18:00 to 21:00. Residents also complain about low pressure in the network, which complicates everyday activities.

The price of an 11-kg household cylinder has reached 6,500 rupees, while commercial cylinders are sold for more than 25,000 rupees. A seller on Chaudhry Bostan Khan Road said that demand for cylinder refills has increased significantly: local residents are now also buying cylinders and refilling them once a week.

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Cylinder supplies suspended

Representatives of Sui Natural Gas Pipelines reported that the company has not supplied LPG in cylinders to household and commercial consumers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for two months because it has no gas available. According to them, supplies will resume after LPG arrives at the port of Karachi.

According to the LPG Distributors Association, about 70% of the gas consumed in Pakistan is imported, while domestic production accounts for 30%. The association stated that disruptions in international oil and gas transportation have caused shortages and price increases, and LPG may become even more expensive due to high winter demand. A representative of the Rawalpindi association of restaurants, catering companies, confectioneries and bakeries said that food establishments are particularly affected by the high cost of LPG.

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