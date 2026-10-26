Power outages were reported in six regions of Ukraine due to Russian shelling

As of the morning of October 26, consumers in six regions of Ukraine were left without power due to Russian shelling. According to Ukrenergo, rolling blackouts involving up to two rounds are also in effect in some regions.

“Over the past 24 hours, the enemy continued to carry out attacks on Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure. As a result, as of this morning, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions,” the statement reads.

Utility workers have begun restoration work wherever the security situation allows.

Due to the consequences of Russian attacks, some regions are forced to implement power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackout schedules of up to two rounds by the end of the day.

Source: Ukrenergo

As a reminder, Russia damaged a power facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, resulting in a power outage.

Part of the Sumy region was also left without power due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

On October 25, three districts of Kyiv lost power due to an accident.

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