Thailand’s Cabinet is expected to consider on Tuesday a support program for households that install solar energy systems. Authorities propose providing 50,000 baht in direct assistance to each participant in the program, which is designed for up to one million households, Bangkok Post reports.

Subsidies and concessional loans

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said that three state-owned banks are planned to be involved in implementing the initiative. They are to provide loans at low interest rates so that participants do not have to pay the full cost of the system upfront.

If the proposal is approved by the Cabinet, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and the Provincial Electricity Authority will handle registration and support for applicants. They will operate as one-stop service centers. According to the minister, registration is planned to open immediately after the program is approved.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Not only rooftop panels

Initially, the program applied only to rooftop solar panels. However, following a recommendation from the relevant committee, it was also extended to ground-mounted installations and systems placed on bodies of water. The committee noted that some residents may not be able to install equipment specifically on their roofs.

The initiative is intended to encourage the public to switch to solar energy, reduce electricity costs and enable households to generate electricity. Households will be able to sell surplus energy produced to the national power grid.

The program is part of Thailand’s plan to accelerate the energy transition and reduce dependence on oil and natural gas. Natural gas accounts for nearly half of the country’s electricity generation and is used by industry.

Read us on