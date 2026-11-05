US stock indices surged at the close of trading on Wednesday: the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,569.40 points, or 3.03%, to 53,356.12 points. It was the index's best daily performance since April 2025. The S&P 500 rose 1.58% to 7,688.62 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.44%, ending trading at 25,736.51 points, Anadolu Agency reports.

Markets react to elections

According to the agency, stock prices rose after the US midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives. Investors viewed the voting result as a possible constraint on the trade, fiscal and foreign policy of President Donald Trump.

Trump said he was ready to accept the election results and work with Democrats. Vice President J.D. Vance linked some of the Republicans' losses to the US and Israeli war with Iran.

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Oil prices fall and European indices rise

Brent crude fell by more than 8%, to about $94.60 per barrel. US WTI crude dropped to approximately $88.60. Markets expected that the election results could increase pressure on Washington to seek a diplomatic settlement of the conflict with Iran. Lower energy prices also supported expectations of easing inflationary pressure.

Walmart shares rose by about 4%, while Bank of America shares gained 3%. At the same time, shares of some companies developing artificial intelligence infrastructure declined amid concerns over tighter oversight of data centers and their environmental impact. The Cboe VIX volatility index fell 20.26% to 16.61 points.

European exchanges also closed in positive territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.82%, Spain's IBEX 35 gained 3%, and Germany's DAX increased 2.22%. The euro strengthened by 0.32% to $1.123.

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