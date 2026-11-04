French banking group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa has confirmed that it was subjected to a cyberattack involving fraudulent transactions. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing French television channel BFMTV. The bank said the incident had no financial consequences for its clients.

Claim of stolen funds

Blockchain researcher ZachXBT previously said that attackers had stolen more than $133 million and partially laundered the funds through cryptocurrency platforms. Arkéa did not confirm the stated amount, and the scale of the alleged theft could not be independently verified.

According to ZachXBT, the attack lasted several days. The funds were allegedly transferred through cryptocurrency exchanges and converted into stablecoins — digital assets whose value is pegged to currencies, including the US dollar.

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Bank's actions

ZachXBT also claims that due to a delay in notifying authorities, the attackers managed to launder more than $30 million that European authorities could have frozen. The bank said that immediately after detecting the attack, its teams temporarily suspended some operations to secure transactions and prevent further fraudulent transfers.

Arkéa is headquartered in Brittany, in western France. The banking group said that the attack had been brought under control.

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