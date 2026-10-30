In Poland, consumer prices for goods and services rose by 3.5% year-on-year in October 2026. This follows from a flash estimate by Poland’s Central Statistical Office, RMF24 reports. Analysts surveyed by PAP Biznes had expected annual inflation of 3.7%.

Prices fell month-on-month

Month-on-month, prices fell by 0.4% in October. The market had expected a smaller decline of 0.2%. In September, annual inflation in Poland stood at 4.1%, while prices rose by 0.7% over the month.

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Impact of fuel and energy prices

The October decline in the monthly indicator was primarily driven by prices of fuels and lubricants for private transport. They were 9.7% lower than in September, although they remained 21.7% higher than a year earlier.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.3% over the month but fell by 0.1% year-on-year. At the same time, electricity, gas and other fuels became 1.6% more expensive compared with September and 6% more expensive year-on-year.

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