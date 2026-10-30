Cyprus Finance Minister Makis Keravnos thanked European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde after she announced her early departure from office. He noted her contribution to maintaining monetary stability and the economic resilience of the eurozone, including Cyprus.

Assessment of ECB leadership

As Cyprus Mail reports, Keravnos said that Lagarde led the ECB during a period of significant economic challenges. According to him, under her leadership, the bank contributed to preserving monetary stability and strengthening the resilience of the eurozone.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Minister's statement

The Cypriot minister expressed gratitude to Lagarde for her contribution to Europe and Cyprus and wished her success in her future activities. He separately stressed the importance of her leadership at the helm of the ECB amid economic uncertainty.

Keravnos' statement came after Lagarde announced the early termination of her work as president of the European Central Bank. The publication does not provide details regarding the reasons for her decision or the timing of her departure.

Read us on