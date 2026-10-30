Cyprus household debt falls to €20 billion — Cyprus Mail

In Cyprus, household debt stood at €20 billion at the end of June 2026, or 53% of gross domestic product. Debt of non-financial companies reached €41.7 billion, equivalent to 111% of the country’s GDP, Cyprus Mail reports, citing data from the Central Bank of Cyprus.

Changes since 2016

According to the central bank, household debt decreased by 65% compared with December 2016. The ratio of non-financial companies’ debt to GDP declined by 95% over this period.

At the same time, non-financial companies’ debt continues to substantially exceed household debt and is greater than the country’s annual economic output. Compared with the previous quarter, the ratio of corporate debt to GDP decreased slightly.

Households’ financial assets amounted to €67.1 billion, substantially exceeding their debt. Cash, deposits and loans accounted for 54% of these assets, shares for 25%, other financial assets for 17%, and debt securities for 4%.

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Assets of companies and investors

At the end of June, non-financial companies had financial assets worth €77.9 billion. Shares accounted for the largest share, at 37%, while other financial assets made up 33%, cash and deposits 24%, loans 5%, and debt securities 0.6%.

Insurance companies held financial assets worth €6.5 billion: shares accounted for 47% of their portfolios, debt securities for 26%, other financial assets for 20%, cash and deposits for 6%, and loans for 2%.

Investment funds had assets worth €7.9 billion, of which 80% consisted of shares. Pension funds held financial investments worth €5.1 billion; shares accounted for 59% of their portfolios.

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