Average wages in Kyiv have risen significantly — State Statistics Service

In September 2026, the average nominal wage for full-time employees in the capital was 48,994 UAH—a 6% increase from August.

These figures were released by the State Statistics Committee. On average, each full-time employee in Kyiv worked 151 hours per month. The average number of full-time employees covered by the statistical survey was 1,126,463.

Which Sectors Paid the Most

The highest average salaries in September were recorded in the mining and quarrying sector—88,836 UAH. Employees in the information and telecommunications sector earned nearly as much—88,530 UAH.

In the financial and insurance sector, the average salary was 67,038 UAH. In the provision of other services, it was 58,108 UAH, and in professional, scientific, and technical activities, it was 56,149 UAH.

In manufacturing, the average was 55,554 UAH; in the processing industry, 55,311 UAH; and in the supply of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning, 55,928 UAH.

Where Salaries Were Lowest

The lowest average salary among the listed economic activities was recorded in the accommodation and food service sector—25,778 UAH.

In construction, employees earned an average of 27,149 UAH; in health care and social assistance—31,300 UAH; and in education—32,400 UAH.

The State Statistics Service data was compiled based on the results of a national statistical survey of enterprises with 10 or more employees.

The State Statistics Service also reported the average salary in Ukraine as of September 2026.

Prior to this, the State Statistics Service had recorded a decrease in the average salary in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance released the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027.

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