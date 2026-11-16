The dollar and the euro fell in value at currency exchange offices in Ukraine on November 16

On Monday, the exchange rates for the U.S. dollar and the euro fell slightly at Ukrainian currency exchange offices. At the same time, the value of the dollar and the euro at banks varies depending on the financial institution and the method of exchange.

As of Monday morning, November 16, currency exchange offices are buying the dollar at 46.00 hryvnia (-3 kopecks) and selling it at 46.20 hryvnia (-3 kopecks).

The euro is currently being bought at currency exchange offices for 51.04 hryvnia (-6 kopecks) and sold for 51.30 hryvnia (-15 kopecks).

The average exchange rate for the dollar at banks is 45.35 hryvnia (+12 kopecks) for buying currency and 45.92 hryvnia (-5 kopecks) for selling it.

Banks are buying the euro at an average of 50.19 hryvnia (+2 kopecks) and selling it at 51.10 hryvnia (-7 kopecks).

PrivatBank sells dollars at its branches for 45.95 hryvnia (unchanged) and via card for 45.87 hryvnia (unchanged). You can buy euros at bank branches for 51.10 hryvnia (-20 kopecks) and via card for 51.02 hryvnia (-26 kopecks).

Oschadbank sells dollars via its app at 45.95 hryvnia (+5 kopecks) and via card at 46.05 hryvnia (unchanged). You can buy euros in “Mobile Oschadbank” for 51.15 hryvnia (-10 kopecks), and by card for 51.30 hryvnia (-10 kopecks).

“PUMB” sells dollars at teller windows for 45.90 hryvnia (unchanged) and at the commercial exchange rate for 45.90 hryvnia (unchanged). You can buy euros at the bank’s branches for 51.10 hryvnia (unchanged).

Monobank is selling dollars today at 45.82 hryvnia (-4 kopecks) and euros at 50.95 hryvnia (-6 kopecks).

Source: Minfin

As a reminder, the NBU is gradually replacing the old 50- and 200-hryvnia banknotes.

Earlier, the National Bank identified the most common banknotes and coins in Ukraine.

The NBU also announced the introduction of a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote.

Read us on