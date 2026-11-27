On Monday, November 30, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.02 UAH, which is 9 kopecks lower than on November 27.

The euro will cost 49.35 UAH—14 kopecks less.

On the cash market as of November 27, banks were buying the dollar for an average of 44.91 UAH and selling it for 45.49 UAH. They were buying the euro for 49.30 UAH and selling it for 50.02 UAH.

At currency exchange offices, the dollar averaged 45.47 UAH when sold, and the euro averaged 50.27 UAH.

Source: NBU.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, November 24.

The dollar and euro continued to depreciate: The NBU updated the exchange rates for November 23

The National Bank of Ukraine set the updated official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro for Friday, November 27. Both foreign currencies continued to depreciate against the hryvnia.

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