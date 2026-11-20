On Monday, November 23, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 44.93 UAH.

The hryvnia strengthened by 12 kopecks compared to the previous rate.

The euro also fell in value to 49.28 UAH. The national currency strengthened against the euro by 25 kopecks.

On the interbank market as of 4:00 p.m., the dollar was trading at 44.90–44.95 UAH, and the euro at 49.33–49.36 UAH.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar at 45.20 hryvnia for Thursday, November 19, 2026. Compared to Wednesday, November 18, when the U.S. dollar was worth 45.34 hryvnia, its value fell by 14 kopecks.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for buying, while it fell slightly for selling. The euro fell in value for both buying and selling, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

As a reminder, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar on November 17.

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