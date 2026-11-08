Between November 2 and 6, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $1.76 billion on the interbank foreign exchange market.

At the same time, the regulator did not purchase any currency.

The total volume of sales amounted to $1,767.58 million—$50.57 million less than the previous week.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine

As of 4:00 p.m. on the Ukrainian interbank foreign exchange market, the hryvnia was trading at 45.31/45.34 UAH/USD against the dollar and 50.60/50.62 UAH/EUR against the euro.



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