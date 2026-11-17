On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for buying, while it fell slightly for selling. The euro fell in value for both buying and selling, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

As of Tuesday morning, November 17, the dollar is being bought at currency exchange offices for 46.00 hryvnia (unchanged) and sold for 46.13 hryvnia (-7 kopecks).

The euro is currently being bought at currency exchange offices for 50.87 hryvnia (-17 kopecks) and sold for 51.15 hryvnia (-15 kopecks).

The average dollar exchange rate at banks is 45.36 hryvnia (+1 kopeck) for buying currency and 45.94 hryvnia (+2 kopecks) for selling it.

Banks are buying the euro at an average of 49.96 hryvnia (-23 kopecks) and selling it at 50.84 hryvnia (-26 kopecks).

PrivatBank sells dollars at its branches for 45.95 hryvnia (unchanged) and via card for 45.87 hryvnia (unchanged). You can buy euros at bank branches for 50.90 hryvnia (-20 kopecks) and via card for 50.76 hryvnia (-26 kopecks).

Oschadbank sells dollars via its app at 45.90 hryvnia (-5 kopecks) and via card at 46.00 hryvnia (-5 kopecks). You can buy euros in the “Mobile Oschadbank” app for 50.90 hryvnia (-25 kopecks) and by card for 51.00 hryvnia (-30 kopecks).

PUMB sells dollars at teller windows for 46.00 hryvnia (+10 kopecks) and at the commercial exchange rate for 46.00 hryvnia (+10 kopecks). You can buy euros at the bank’s branches for 50.80 hryvnia (-30 kopecks).

Monobank is selling dollars today at 45.86 hryvnia (+4 kopecks) and euros at 50.66 hryvnia (-29 kopecks).

Source: Minfin

As a reminder, the NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the euro and the dollar on November 17.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised the discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

Read us on