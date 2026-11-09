The NBU raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro as of November 10

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for Tuesday, November 10. Both major currencies have appreciated against the hryvnia.

According to the updated figures, the U.S. dollar will trade at 45.41 hryvnia. This is 9 kopecks more than the previous day.

The euro will be worth 50.82 hryvnia, having risen by 17 kopecks.

As a reminder, the dollar reached a historic high on November 4, when its official exchange rate stood at 45.67 hryvnia. The euro set a record on August 24 at 52.25 hryvnia.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine

On Ukraine’s interbank foreign exchange market, as of 4:00 p.m., the hryvnia’s exchange rate against the dollar stood at 45.31/45.34 UAH/USD, and against the euro at 50.60/50.62 UAH/EUR.



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