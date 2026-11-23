The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 44.9293 hryvnia and for the euro at 49.2763 hryvnia. Over the past 24 hours, the dollar fell by 12 kopecks, and the euro by 25 kopecks.

As of Monday, November 23, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.93 hryvnia per dollar. On Sunday, the official exchange rate was 45.05 hryvnia per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 49.28.

The official exchange rate for the dollar is 44.9293 UAH (-12 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at 49.2763 UAH (-25 kopecks) per euro. The official exchange rate for the zloty is 11.0632 UAH (-18 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 44.88–45.49 UAH, the euro at 49.35–50.12 UAH, and the zloty at 11.00–11.43 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 44.93–44.96 UAH/USD and 49.37–49.38 UAH/EUR.

This information is provided by the NBU.

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