In order to receive funds in January 2027, the Verkhovna Rada must pass nine more laws by the end of 2026. This was stated by Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

“Since the start of the full-scale war, financial support for Ukraine from the EU and its member states has exceeded 245 billion euros… Under the Ukraine Facility component alone, the amount of support has already exceeded 40 billion euros. At the same time, it is important to understand that receiving financial support directly depends on fulfilling our European integration commitments, in particular the adoption of relevant draft laws,” Chentsov said during “Question Time with the Government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

He noted that, in accordance with agreements with the EU on financial support, nine more laws are scheduled to be adopted by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The adoption of each of these laws is linked to funding of approximately 230 million euros. Therefore, the timely adoption of these laws by parliament will allow Ukraine to expect to receive more than 2 billion euros as early as January,” the deputy prime minister emphasized.

He also noted that amendments to the “Ukraine Plan” include 29 new measures aimed at securing additional budgetary support totaling more than 6.6 billion euros.

According to him, the government, in coordination with Parliament, is currently finalizing the amendments to the Plan, as reported by a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

As a reminder, Ukraine is seeking an additional 25 billion euros in funding for 2027.

The Estonian prime minister supported linking the next EU multiannual budget to funding for Ukraine.

In Zakarpattia, Madyar did not change his decision regarding the inclusion of funding for Ukraine in the EU budget.

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