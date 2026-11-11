The NBU is gradually replacing the old 50- and 200-hryvnia bills

The National Bank of Ukraine is carrying out a scheduled replacement of old-style 50- and 200-hryvnia banknotes with newer versions. This does not mean that the money will be suddenly withdrawn from circulation, so Ukrainians have been informed about whether they need to specifically exchange these banknotes.

The National Bank reminded the public that the gradual replacement of 50- and 200-hryvnia banknotes from the 2003–2007 series was announced back in October 2024. The process itself began on November 1 of that year.

This involves replacing the old bills with 50- and 200-hryvnia banknotes of the 2014 series. It is part of the NBU’s comprehensive efforts to optimize cash circulation and improve the quality of banknotes.

At the same time, residents of the country do not need to specifically exchange these banknotes. They remain a valid means of payment and can be used without restriction.

The NBU is also gradually replacing other banknotes from previous years of issue:

20- and 100-hryvnia notes from 2003–2007—starting January 1, 2023;

500 hryvnias—effective August 1, 2024;

50- and 200-hryvnia notes from 2003–2007—starting November 1, 2024.

During this process, banks will not dispense these banknotes from their teller windows for any type of cash transaction. The National Bank has also stopped supplying them to banks, cash collection companies, and cash-handling enterprises.

When old-style banknotes are returned to banks, they are no longer put back into circulation but are transferred to the National Bank for further disposal.

Separately, the NBU reminded the public that as of March 2, 2026, 1-, 2-, 5-, and 10-hryvnia banknotes of the 2003to 2007 will be withdrawn from circulation and will no longer be legal tender for cash transactions. Coins of the corresponding denominations are used in circulation instead.

At the same time, these banknotes can still be exchanged free of charge for coins and banknotes of other denominations currently in circulation:

at the National Bank—until a separate decision is made to end the exchange;

at authorized banks—until February 28, 2029;

at other banks in Ukraine—until February 26, 2027.

The National Bank emphasizes that the replacement of banknotes from previous years is a routine, planned process of cash renewal and is not a cause for concern among citizens.

Earlier, the National Bank identified the most common banknotes and coins in Ukraine.

The NBU also announced the introduction of a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote.

In addition, the National Bank of Ukraine announced that the 2,000-hryvnia banknote would enter circulation on September 4, 2026. The banknote itself was unveiled in advance so that banking and non-banking institutions would have time to configure their equipment, and citizens and businesses could familiarize themselves with its design and security features.

Getmantsev commented on the impact of the new 2,000-hryvnia banknote on inflation.

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