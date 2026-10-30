The dollar fell to 45.35 UAH: The NBU set the exchange rate for November 2

The National Bank of Ukraine lowered the official exchange rate for the dollar on Monday, November 2, to 45.35 UAH. This is 17 kopecks less than it was on October 30.

At the same time, the euro rose slightly in value. Its official exchange rate will be 50.68 UAH—one kopeck higher than on the previous banking day.

Financial market expert Taras Lesovyi notes that the war continues to put pressure on Ukraine’s currency market and economy.

In particular, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and the destruction of enterprises, warehouses, and transportation routes are forcing businesses to spend additional funds on alternative power supplies, logistics, and equipment repairs. This is exacerbating inflationary pressures.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to the exchange rate.

As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.

The official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro fell on October 29.

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