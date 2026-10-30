The State Statistics Service reported the average salary in Ukraine as of September 2026

In September 2026, the average nominal salary of full-time employees in Ukraine was 33,153 UAH, according to the State Statistics Service.

According to the State Statistics Service, this figure represents the average salary of full-time employees at enterprises, institutions, and organizations. The calculation includes legal entities and their separate divisions that employ 10 or more workers.

In Kyiv, the average nominal salary for this period was higher, at 48,994 UAH.

The figures refer to September 2026 and do not include territories temporarily occupied by Russia, as well as areas where hostilities are ongoing or have taken place.

Source: State Statistics Service

Previously, the State Statistics Service reported a decrease in the average salary in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance published the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027.

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